Every year, vendors at the Wisconsin State Fair outdo themselves, delivering some of the weirdest, most decadent and over-the-top festival food imaginable. Among the highlights of this year’s heavily deep-fried new offerings are dessert nachos (with salted caramel and chocolate gelato as the sauce); deep-fried grilled cheese bites; spaghetti and meatball mozzarella sticks, and, from Saz’s, a deep-friend banana burrito with peanut butter and bacon jam. Music performers at this year’s fair, meanwhile, include John Mellencamp, The Beach Boys, Patti LaBelle, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, GGOOLLDD, Here Come The Mummies and an I Love the ’90s tour with Vanilla Ice, Kid ’n Play, Ton Loc and Young MC. The fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 13.