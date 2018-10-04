Wisconsin Veteran Supplier & Contractor Briefing

Many government agencies and commercial organizations are seeking to include veteran-owned businesses as suppliers, contractors, and service providers. To provide these veteran business owners with the knowledge they need to participate in commercial and government contracting programs the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Reinhart Boerner van Deuren, will be presenting the Wisconsin Supplier and Contractor Briefing event series. This series of three events will bring together commercial and government purchasers while providing veteran-owned businesses with critical information on certification programs, bidding and purchasing processes, and growing their business through supplier and contractor programs. Veteran business owners will hear from industry experts and suppliers on how they can grow their businesses with commercial and government contracts.