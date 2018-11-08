Wisconsin Veterans Chamber 3rd Anniversary Muster

Join the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate three years of serving Wisconsin’s veteran business community! Enjoy food, live music, and great drinks on Thursday, November 8th from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Central Standard Craft Distillery’s new facility at 2330 W. Clybourn St in Milwaukee. Central Standard Craft Distillery has created a limited edition bottle of their signature vodka in honor of Veterans Day for a third year, and portion of the proceeds from each sale will benefit the Veterans Chamber!

Dedicated to promoting veteran owned and veteran friendly businesses, as well as the vibrant network of nonprofit organizations in our community, the 3rd Annual Milwaukee Veterans Week is a week-long marketing and events program highlighting the contributions veterans make to their local community. This program supports our veteran business community by offering a series of business-focused events throughout the week, in addition to advertising encouraging the general public to observe Veterans Day by patronizing local veteran owned businesses through media coverage and digital promotional efforts. Promotional efforts also highlight local veteran-friendly businesses observing Veterans Day by offering giveaways, discounts or other promotions to veterans and military families. Finally, Milwaukee Veterans Week highlights events hosted by community organizations celebrating veterans.

From its creation as a marketing platform to promote local veteran-owned businesses, Milwaukee Veterans Week has evolved to become the community’s go-to resource for ways to recognize and celebrate Veterans Day in southeastern Wisconsin.