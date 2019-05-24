Wisconsin Wine Tasting at Old World Wisconsin
Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119
Spend your evening exploring the forests and farms of Old World Wisconsin while tasting wines paired perfectly with the environment, history, and culture surrounding you. Each of the five historic homes visited during the evening will include a sample of a unique Wisconsin wine that has been specially paired with tastings tied to its history. Guests will also have the opportunity to try herbs and berries in the gardens to help identify the flavors in the wine.
Advanced registration required.
Cost: $40
