Wisdom Teeth

Zach Byron Schorsch continues his exploration of maturity, identity, success, and failure in this first full-length choreographic work. Utilizing different forms of biography and artifacts, Schorsch collaborates with a variety of performers who ferociously bring their histories to the stage. Witness what’s extracted as this show illustrates what it means to grow up and keep growing.

Two (2) performances will take place at the Danceworks Studio Theater (1661 N. Water Street) on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00pm and 9:00pm. Tickets are $17 general admission, and $12 for artists, available through the Danceworks Box Office: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=84965.