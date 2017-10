×

On May 19, allare invited to walk through the doors of the Historic Pritzlaff Building for aunique experience featuring live art, live music, and an auction to raise moneyfor WMSE.

Charles Dwyer of theDry Points will conduct a figuring drawing class. Jeff Redmon will live paintnext to graffiti artist Fernando Gonzales who will work his magic on a giantwall. Von Munz will stencil his highly acclaimed pop art and the MilwaukeeBlacksmith will host a live demonstration. Take in the multiple boardspainted by internationally renowned artists such as Terry Coffman,Reginald Baylor and Pamela Anderson. All of the artwork will be auctionedto raise money for WMSE.Grab your tickets now and save! Each ticket comeswith a $10 voucher that allows you to bid on a piece of art.

willprovide tasty suds to help wash all that yummy food down!

For tickets & info: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2916157