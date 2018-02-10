Woman Up! 2018

Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center 8200 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214

Woman UP! Health & Lifestyle Expo is back for a 5th year!

Join the Shepherd Express for a day dedicated to the empowerment of women. Mingle with vendors, sample delicious foods & drinks, watch expert presentations, enjoy a fashion show and celebrate YOU.

This year we are releasing a limited quantity of early bird tickets.

Buy before January 1st and get your GA ticket for ONLY $5!

Tickets will be $7 after January 1st or $10 at the door.

Buy Tickets: http://www.shepherdtickets.com/events/49078032/woman-up-2018

Stay tuned for a list of vendors and schedule of events.

Interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor? Email Rachel@shepex.com.

