Woman Up! 2018
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center 8200 W Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
Woman UP! Health & Lifestyle Expo is back for a 5th year!
Join the Shepherd Express for a day dedicated to the empowerment of women. Mingle with vendors, sample delicious foods & drinks, watch expert presentations, enjoy a fashion show and celebrate YOU.
This year we are releasing a limited quantity of early bird tickets.
Buy before January 1st and get your GA ticket for ONLY $5!
Tickets will be $7 after January 1st or $10 at the door.
Buy Tickets: http://www.shepherdtickets.com/events/49078032/woman-up-2018
Stay tuned for a list of vendors and schedule of events.
Interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor? Email Rachel@shepex.com.