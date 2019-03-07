The School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province (SSNDCP) present a free Women’s Leadership Luncheon featuring Rachel Monaco-Wilcox, founder and CEO of LOTUS Legal Clinic in Milwaukee. Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar industry that negatively impacts individuals and communities in the Milwaukee area and throughout the world. Many people are not aware the problem exists and that it is happening in local communities. Rachel will speak about the problem of human trafficking in the Milwaukee area, share her experiences working with those affected by human trafficking and provide solutions for combating human trafficking in local communities. SSNDCP sisters will speak about the efforts they are making to eliminate human trafficking. Luncheon attendees will learn about local resources that are available to help those who are affected by human trafficking.

The School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province is part of an international community of women religious whose mission is to proclaim the good news, directing their entire lives toward that oneness for which Jesus Christ was sent. They continue the sacred work of their foundress, Blessed Theresa of Jesus Gerhardinger, to transform the world through education, giving special emphasis to women, young people and those who are poor.

Event Location:

Mount Mary University

Bergstrom Hall

Alumnae Dining Room

2900 N. Menomonee River Parkway

Milwaukee

The luncheon is free, but registration is required. Register at www.ssndcp.org/wllmilw.