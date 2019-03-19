The Woodpile, an indie folk band based out of Laramie, Wyo. will play Boone & Crockett in Milwaukee on Mar. 19 on its Midwest tour. The show will run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The band will also make stops in Minneapolis, Chicago and Omaha.

The Woodpile was formed in 2016 as a four-piece and recorded its debut EP Hunting Hearts before expanding to add cellists. Cellist and bassist Molly DeLau and cellist Jessie Salas joined the band in early 2018. The rest of the band is comprised of lead singer and guitarist Evan Gwin, drummer, banjo, guitar player and vocalist Brendan Ruwart, and guitarist Jesse Twitchell. The Woodpile is influenced by its home state and features a wide variety of instruments in its songs.