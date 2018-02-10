Woody Herman Jazz Festival Concert

The Woody Herman Jazz Festival is a two day event filled with master classes and clinics for middle and high school jazz ensembles, as well as a culmination concert featuring our special guest, jazz vocalist Steve March-Torme, The Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra, the UWM Jazz Ensembles, and the winners of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation Woody Herman-Sister Fabian Fund Scholarship and Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra Scholarship on Saturday Evening at 7:30 in Bader Hall!

General Admission – $15; Seniors (w/ID) & UWM Faculty and Staff (w/ID)- $13; Students (w/ID) & Under 18 – $9; Music Majors (w/ID) – Free