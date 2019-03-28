Are You Working In Your Business Or On Your Business?

Are you spending your time completing tasks in your business that you can delegate? Do you find that you don’t have enough time to plan and strategize to grow your business? Are you bogged down in the day to day operations instead of working on strategies that will take your business to the next level? If so, learn the difference between working ON your business versus working IN your business.

This event is free to attend. Lunch is provided so registration is appreciated. Please visit aceg.biz/events/ to find out more!