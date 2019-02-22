Works of William A. Schneider on Exhibit

The River’s End Gallery announced today that it is honored to represent a nationally known artist, William A. Schneider. The exhibit will be in the front room of the gallery through March 30, 2019.

William A. Schneider is a full time professional American painter working in oil and pastel, both of which you can see at the gallery. William has a studio near Crystal Lake, Illinois where he paints and teaches. In addition, he conducts workshops around the country.

William was awarded master signature status in Oil Painters of America (OPAM). In addition the Pastel Society of America has recognized him as a "Master Pastelist," IAPS (The International Association of Pastel Societies) has named him to the Masters’ Circle and AIS made him a Master Signature Member (AISM).

William views figures, landscape or still life as opportunities to explore the effects of light on form. Painting from life, he seeks to capture the emotion of a particular moment and place. Well-known artists, Sargent, Zorn, Repin, Fechin and Sorolla have been his influences.

William Schneider’s work has evolved since he finished his studies at the American Academy of Art.

William commented, “The wonderful thing about art is that you can always get better. I view myself as a perpetual student!”