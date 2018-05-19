World Fiddle Day 2018 Fiddle Fest

On World Fiddle Day, May 19, come celebrate the beauty of the violin family of instruments across Milwaukee's musical cultures! This special evening of music will features three diverse acts showcasing Nordic, Irish, and bluegrass fiddle styles.

$10 admission -- online tickets: https://bit.ly/2rQ4Nbc

Lineup:

Vidar Skrede and Randy Gosa (Norwegian)

Vidar Skrede and Randy Gosa debut their combination of the melodies of Norwiegian folk music with the rhythmic approach of Irish accompaniment. The duo performs a collection of Vidar’s original compositions, traditional Norwegian folk music, and a few Irish and Celtic influenced and traditional tunes.

Vidar plays fiddle, hardanger fiddle and guitar. Randy (USA) plays guitar and bouzouki. A professional in the Irish music scene since 1999, his bands include the Milwaukee based celtic trio Ce, Myserk, The Lost Forty duo with Brian Miller, and is an active ceili/set dance musician in Milwaukee. In addition to performing, he teaches at the Irish Fest School of Music.

áthas (Irish)

Milwaukee Irish band áthas lights the dance floor on fire with a combination of traditional and newly composed Irish dance tunes. Fierce fiddle, driving bodhrán, and funky guitar riffs come together to lift listeners’ feet, drinks, and spirits.

Members of Chicken Wire Empire (Bluegrass)

Contemporary tones blend with traditional roots in Milwaukee’s unparalleled Chicken Wire Empire. Since their formation in 2014, the Chicken Wire Empire has wasted little time establishing themselves as one of the hottest up and coming bands in the local and regional music scene.

Doors open 7pm.

Please note: Good City Hall has its own bar; however the taproom/restaurant is separate from Good City Hall. If you plan to order off Good City Brewing's full menu, please plan to arrive at least one hour earlier than the scheduled event time so you have plenty of time to enjoy your meal before moving into Good City Hall.