World premiere

Ocean of Undiscovered Truth:

Concerto for Solo Oboe and Wind Ensemble

Friday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.

Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts

Praised for his "enviable grasp of orchestration" by The New York Times, award winning composer Roger Zare brings his music’s "formal clarity and alluringly mercurial surface" to Milwaukee for one night only.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Wind Ensemble and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal oboe Katherine Young Steele proudly present the world premiere of Zare’s "Ocean of Undiscovered Truth."

2419 E Kenwood Blvd

General - $12; Seniors, UWM Faculty/Staff - $8; Students - Free