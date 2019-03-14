World View Art Center Presents Their Inaugural Pop-Up Art Exhibition “Discovering the Near West Side”

World View Art Center (worldviewartcenter.org) a 501c3 non-profit corporation will be presenting their inaugural pop-up art exhibition on Thursday March 14th from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. The exhibition, entitled “Discovering the Near West Side” will take place at 2422 W. State Street, next door to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse.

“We planned this exhibition to give the community an idea of what the Center is all about, as well as showcasing artists in the Near West Side neighborhood,” noted World View founder and curator Erik Eide. “We have a clear mission at World View,” as he pointed to one of his handouts.

Ø To enrich Milwaukee’s Near West Side through engagement in the visual arts

Ø To exhibit the work of local and international artists

Ø To inspire artistic creativity

Ø To offer studio space for artists to create their work

Ø Provide educational excellence for emerging artists through seminars and workshops

This exhibition is the result of months of engagement, showcasing local artists and complemented by archival material reflecting the history of the neighborhood and the budding art scene emerging on the Near West Side. World View Art Center’s pop-up art exhibition is sponsored by the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. Live music will be provided by WAMI nominated Samuel P. McClain Jr. World View Art Center competed as a finalist for the 2018 Rev-Up MKE small business competition created by the Near West Side Partners.