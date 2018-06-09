World Wide Knit in Public Day
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Join us in the Ladish Foundation Plaza to observe World Wide Knit in Public Day! Use our seating or bring your own chair. Don't forget a project or two, sunscreen, and a cool beverage. If you're not a knitter, bring some knitting needles and yarn and ask a knitter to teach you something -- or bring any craft you'd like to work on. If it rains, we'll move into the library. Spend the day with us or just stay for a little while!
Info
Cudahy Family Library 3500 Library Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110 View Map
Misc. Events