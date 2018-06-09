Join us in the Ladish Foundation Plaza to observe World Wide Knit in Public Day! Use our seating or bring your own chair. Don't forget a project or two, sunscreen, and a cool beverage. If you're not a knitter, bring some knitting needles and yarn and ask a knitter to teach you something -- or bring any craft you'd like to work on. If it rains, we'll move into the library. Spend the day with us or just stay for a little while!