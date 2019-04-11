Worlds of Speculative Fiction: Philosophy, Fantasy, & Sci-Fi

Worlds of Speculative Fiction: Philosophy, Fantasy, and Science Fiction – a monthly discussion series with Dr. Gregory B. Sadler.

Join in for an engaging lecture & discussion at Brookfield Public Library on Thursday, April 11th at 7:00pm, on Lewis Carroll’s novels on fantastical lands with Dr. Gregory B. Sadler in the thirty-sixth of an ongoing monthly series about some of the great authors writing about philosophy, fantasy, & science fiction. All are welcome to experience familiar and new authors of fantasy and sci-fi.

The FREE online class for this series: https://bit.ly/2Sle4Ec