WORLDS OF SPECULATIVE FICTION: PHILOSOPHY, FANTASY, AND SCIENCE FICTION

Brookfield Public Library 1900 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Worlds of Speculative Fiction: Philosophy, Fantasy, and Science Fiction – a monthly discussion series with Dr. Gregory B. Sadler.

Join in for an engaging lecture & discussion on G.K. Chesterton’s novels of rebellion with Dr. Gregory B. Sadler in the thirty-fourth of an ongoing monthly series about some of the great authors writing about philosophy, fantasy, & science fiction. All are welcome to experience familiar and new authors of fantasy and sci-fi.

The FREE online class for this series: https://bit.ly/2Sle4Ec

Brookfield Public Library 1900 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
4148586836
