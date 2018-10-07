Writing in the Fold: A Bookmaking & Writing Workshop with Matvei Yankelevich

Join UDP editor Matvei Yankelevich for an afternoon of writing and bookmaking!

In this workshop, participants will reflect on the folding of paper and the structure of the book in its relationship to the written word. After considering some passages from bookmakers Ulises Carrión and Keith Smith, Yankelevich will lead participants through experimentations with several single-sheet folded book techniques before inviting them to invent their own. Through a writing exercise that responds to the experience of folding paper, participants will create source material from which they can draw a short text to inhabit the book structures they’ve made.

The workshop will take place off-site at Split Fountain Press - 820 S Water Street, Milwaukee, WI.

To sign up and pay for this workshop click on the PayPal "Add to Cart" button on the website, give us a call or stop in!

$30 Members | $35 Non-Member