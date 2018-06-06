Writing in the Light of Death: Withness & Experiments in Joy with Duriel E. Harris

Writing in the Light of Death: Withness & Experiments in Joy is a three day writing workshop at Lynden Sculpture Garden with writer-in-residence Duriel E. Harris.The residency will begin with a reading by Duriel E. Harris at Woodland Pattern on Wednesday, June 6th at 7 PM, and will culminate in a reading by participants, followed by a reception, at Lynden on Friday, June 8th at 6 PM.

Wednesday, June 6 through Friday, June 8 | 1-4 PM daily

$175 | $160 for members of either Woodland Pattern or Lynden Sculpture Garden

(includes a ticket to Duriel's reading at WP on Wednesday night)

Contact us about sliding scale rates!

ABOUT THE WORKSHOP

In this workshop we will sit with the vulnerability that accompanies our aliveness toward enriching our writing and art-making practices. Using the essay “The Light of Death” (Harriet Blog, April 2018) https://www.poetryfoundation.org/harriet/2018/04/the-light-of-death and its associated terrain as anchor and springboard, we will explore the insights perceptions gleaned from our embodied experiences as material for Experiments in Joy. (For more on Experiments in Joy see here: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/harriet/2016/08/although-it-felt-like-a-confession-or-introducing-the-harri-blogject-the-harripog-and-other-experiments-in-joy)

Participants are encouraged to read the essay “The Light of Death” in advance and journal about what they find stimulating, provocative, and/or meaningful while reading. How have you contended with death or mortality? What responses to (human) suffering do you see in your writing? How do you work with this material to make art? Where have you found love where you thought none could abide?

Participants are invited to bring journal entries and poem drafts as well as pertinent, intriguing and/or provocative phrases, passages, verses, images, lyrics/songs by other writers/artists/thinkers to share and use in making/writing. We will explore these materials with an acknowledgment of the shared connection of interbeing, approaching our craft through practices of generosity and exchange.