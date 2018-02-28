Xeno & Joe Ketchum

Xeno and Joe Ketchum at Mezcalero Feb. 28, 2018 @ 7:30 PM Free

Expect great music when you hear long time BAD BOY vocalist and former CHEAP TRICK frontman XENO, along with the rockin orchestral sounds and blistering solos of JOE KETCHUM'S violin. With a song list of time tested classic rock songs and originals this duo blends sounds and arrangements into something totally unique and exciting. It's a must see for true music fans

Xeno's credits include singing with Milwaukee's own legendary group "Bad Boy," and his voice can be heard on numerous albums. Xeno is also a veteran performer of Milwaukee's music festival, Summerfest. Well-regarded by the international music community, Xeno has earned his reputation as a superlative singer, songwriter, musician, and performer. Xeno brings a unique blend of professionalism and artistry to the stage, and his fans delight in his entertaining performances and amazing voice.

Other credits: original lead singer for Cheap Trick, the Sleighriders, Xeno and Joe, Xeno and Mitch and Younohoo. Former bands: Straight Up, Dare Force, No strings Attached and Three's a Crowd to name a few!

http://www.xenorock.com/XenoPress.html

For advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI. 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com