Yantra Yoga: The Mystic Science of Numbers and Chakras
Everyday Bliss 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Have you ever wondered what chakras are dominant in your body and how they might be affecting your life's direction? In this course we will learn about our life path and the three main stages of our life and how different energies might present themselves during these phases.
Call to register or visit us online for more info
Info
Everyday Bliss 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Health, Workshops / Classes / Groups