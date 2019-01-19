The Coffee House presents: The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers

Based in Soldier’s Grove, WI, The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers (Nikki Grossman on guitar, fiddle and vocals, and Joe Hart on guitar, mandolin and vocals) perform original songs and tunes inspired by the hillbilly, country-duo, and old-time musical traditions, as well as forgotten gems that deserve to be heard again. Indie singer-songwriter Fiona Blue opens. Suggested donation is $5.00-$15.00; doors open at 7:30. More information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or (414) 534-4612.