Yngwie Malmsteen w/Sunlord
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Whenever the topic of the greatest guitar shredders arises, Yngwie Malmsteen’s name inevitably comes up, usually first. Live, Yngwie puts on a pyrotechnic clinic showcasing his blazing speed, delicate textures and ear splitting decibel levels. A Malmsteen show is a visual and auditory assault that is both staggering in scope and an otherworldly display of technical proficiency.
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
