Yngwie Malmsteen w/Sunlord

Google Calendar - Yngwie Malmsteen w/Sunlord - 2017-11-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yngwie Malmsteen w/Sunlord - 2017-11-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yngwie Malmsteen w/Sunlord - 2017-11-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Yngwie Malmsteen w/Sunlord - 2017-11-01 20:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Whenever the topic of the greatest guitar shredders arises, Yngwie Malmsteen’s name inevitably comes up, usually first. Live, Yngwie puts on a pyrotechnic clinic showcasing his blazing speed, delicate textures and ear splitting decibel levels. A Malmsteen show is a visual and auditory assault that is both staggering in scope and an otherworldly display of technical proficiency.

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
