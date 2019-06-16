Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser presents Yoga on the Beach sponsored by Yoga Tree Wellness Center.

Classes will be held on Sunday mornings weekly from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. starting on June 9 and ending on August 11 in Old Settlers Park on the beach area. Classes will be held weather permitting.

A perfect way to start a Sunday - free morning yoga sessions on the beach. Participants will be able to calm their minds and soul as they flow with the lake waves. Classes will be for be geared for all levels from beginners to intermediate. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat.

Liability forms must be signed before you are allowed to participate. Forms will be available at check-in.