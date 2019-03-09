Yoga Mala - 108 Sun Salutations

to Google Calendar - Yoga Mala - 108 Sun Salutations - 2019-03-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga Mala - 108 Sun Salutations - 2019-03-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga Mala - 108 Sun Salutations - 2019-03-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga Mala - 108 Sun Salutations - 2019-03-09 14:00:00

Everyday Bliss 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

Amp up your personal power through the collective practice of 108 repetitions of Surya Namaskar. Classical Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation A) is a series of twelve physical postures linked with breath.

-Cleanse

-Release

-Empower

-Evolve

-Celebrate

A thorough demonstration will be provided at the beginning of the event. Then, go at your own pace and participate in as few or as many Salutations as you like. ALL ARE WELCOME!

$30 advance / $40 day of event

Call to register or visit us online for more info

Info
Everyday Bliss 555 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Health, Workshops / Classes / Groups
262-781-8102
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Yoga Mala - 108 Sun Salutations - 2019-03-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga Mala - 108 Sun Salutations - 2019-03-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga Mala - 108 Sun Salutations - 2019-03-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Yoga Mala - 108 Sun Salutations - 2019-03-09 14:00:00