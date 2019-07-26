Yoga at Miller Caves

Join us for an extra special evening of yoga in the Historic Miller Caves. All levels of yoga are welcome and encouraged to join. Anna Argeropoulos will be our guest teacher, leading us through one hour of yoga accompanied by live music.

After class enjoy up to four beverages of choice... Miller, Henry's, Coors, Crispin, Blue Moon are just a few of the options.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. A representative from Make-A-Wish will be onsite as we kick off our new partnership with them!

Details for the yoga class:

Arrive 10-15 minutes prior to class to check in

Wear comfortable, stretchy layers

Bring a yoga mat (some available upon request)

Water bottle recommended

Medium Size space (fits approx 50 people)

Registration required.

$35 per person

Includes: Yoga, live music & four beverages of choice.

Must be 21 with a valid ID to drink.