Yoga Nidra means "Yogic Sleep," a state of conscious Deep Sleep. In this carefully guided process, the conscious mind leaves the waking state to go beyond the dream state into a deep sleep state while remaining fully conscious. By participating in this practice you will experience:

deep relaxation

an incredible sense of peace

profound clarity

Yoga Nidra is one of the deepest of all meditations, leading your awareness through many levels of mental processes to a state of supreme stillness and insight. This technique is also used by Yogis to purify the mind of Samskaras; the deep mental impressions that are the driving force behind Karma.

Bring a Yoga mat, blanket, camping pad or even a sleeping bag!

$20 advance/$25 day of event

