Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser presents Yoga in the Park sponsored by Villup Wellness.

Classes will be held on Monday evenings weekly from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. starting on June 10 and ending on August 5 in Petrifying Springs Park adjacent to Parking Lot #4. Classes will be held weather permitting.

Yoga is a great way to relax and take the mind to a peaceful place. Yoga in the Park encourages the community to enjoy the peacefulness of the park and nature in it.

Beginners and all ages welcome! Bring your own yoga mat as there will be a limited amount of mats offered.

Liability forms must be signed before you are allowed to participate. Forms will be available at check-in.