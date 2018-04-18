Yom HaZikaron: Israel’s Day of Remembrance

Israel’s Day of Remembrance honors veterans and fallen military personnel of the Israel Defense Forces, other Israeli security services and victims of terror. This year commemorates the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. Ceremony attendees are asked to wear white shirts.

Guest speakers: 3 Generations of soldiers from the Ben-Yitzchak family

Elisha Ben-Yitzchak joined the Israel Defense Forces in 1962 as a paratrooper. He was injured by a hand grenade and after his recovery was assigned to the Northern Command’s intelligence unit.

Ophir Ben-Yitzchak joined the IDF in 1984 and served in the Israeli Navy. He was a radio technician on a missile boat during the first Lebanon war.

Idan Ben-Yitzchak joined the IDF in 2013 as a combatintelligence soldier on the northern border of Israel.

For more information, visit www.MilwaukeeJewish.org/Yamim