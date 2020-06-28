Youth and Families March for BLM

As our future leaders, we find it important to encourage youth to be involved members of society and take part in shaping their world.

On the anniversary of stonewall we invite youth and families for a safe march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and allowing them to utilize their voices in a positive way!

We will be meeting on the corner of 2nd St & Lapham St and walking north to 2nd and National.

All speakers will be youth and teens from our community.

We will have hand sanitizer and ropes to help with social distancing, however, masks are still encouraged.