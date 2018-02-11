yOya w/Nick Ramsey & The Family

Combining classic folk songwriting with contemporary electronic beats, yOya's latest single "The Heartwood" evokes "a cabin high in grassy hills or a rooftop overlooking a gleaming city," according to Consequence of Sound. The trio has recently shared stages with Bleachers, Moses Sumney, Avi Buffalo and many others.

The band Nick Ramsey & The Family was created based on a mutual love for free expression, collaboration, and originality.Nick Ramsey & The Family is a four-piece hip-hop, funk, and rock band rooted in original music. The starting lineup consists of Christian Dreyer on guitar, Joe Westenhagen on bass, David Krautkramer on drums, and Nick Ramsey on vocals.