yOya w/Nick Ramsey & The Family
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Combining classic folk songwriting with contemporary electronic beats, yOya's latest single "The Heartwood" evokes "a cabin high in grassy hills or a rooftop overlooking a gleaming city," according to Consequence of Sound. The trio has recently shared stages with Bleachers, Moses Sumney, Avi Buffalo and many others.
The band Nick Ramsey & The Family was created based on a mutual love for free expression, collaboration, and originality.Nick Ramsey & The Family is a four-piece hip-hop, funk, and rock band rooted in original music. The starting lineup consists of Christian Dreyer on guitar, Joe Westenhagen on bass, David Krautkramer on drums, and Nick Ramsey on vocals.