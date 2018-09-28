YoYa

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

Combining classic folk songwriting with contemporary electronic beats, yOya's latest single "The Heartwood" evokes "a cabin high in grassy hills or a rooftop overlooking a gleaming city," according to Consequence of Sound. The trio has recently shared stages with Bleachers, Moses Sumney, Avi Buffalo and many others.

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
