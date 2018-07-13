Zac Clark w/Bob Oxblood
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
In the midst of traveling the world with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness supporting the hit self- titled LP and RIAA-certified Gold single “Cecilia and the Satellite,” tours with acts from Billy Joel to Weezer as well as appearances on the Today Show and Conan, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zac Clark has released two solo records, 2015’s “I Am a Guest” and 2012’s “Young Volcanoes,” as well as the 2014 single “Wake Up,” the theme song for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s TNT show “Wake Up Call.” A sold out 45 date full US tour opening for Andrew McMahon and Allen Stone, along with bandmate Bob Oxblood, kicks off 2018, with a new LP co-produced by Joe Pisapia (Guster, Ben Folds Five) to follow in the summer along with a full band tour including members of Jack’s Mannequin, John Legend and Ben Folds.