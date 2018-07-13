Zac Clark w/Bob Oxblood

In the midst of traveling the world with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness supporting the hit self- titled LP and RIAA-certified Gold single “Cecilia and the Satellite,” tours with acts from Billy Joel to Weezer as well as appearances on the Today Show and Conan, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zac Clark has released two solo records, 2015’s “I Am a Guest” and 2012’s “Young Volcanoes,” as well as the 2014 single “Wake Up,” the theme song for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s TNT show “Wake Up Call.” A sold out 45 date full US tour opening for Andrew McMahon and Allen Stone, along with bandmate Bob Oxblood, kicks off 2018, with a new LP co-produced by Joe Pisapia (Guster, Ben Folds Five) to follow in the summer along with a full band tour including members of Jack’s Mannequin, John Legend and Ben Folds.