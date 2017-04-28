Zach Martina

Event time: 8pm & 10pm

Performing at clubs across the country and at events such as the Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival, The World Series of Comedy and the Laugh Your Asheville Off Festival, Zach has had the good fortune to share the stage with the likes of Dave Chappelle, Flight of the Conchords, Hannibal Buress & Rory Scovel. Zach brings an energy all his own and points the finger of blame at every single person; except himself.