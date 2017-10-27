Zach Pietrini Band w/The Cow Ponies

Voted Best Live Act in Milwaukee (Milwaukee Magazine, 2017), it’s been 4 years since Zach Pietrini showed up on the Milwaukee music scene. Despite being a Chicago transplant, The Zach Pietrini Band has become a recognized name around town playing featured spots at Summerfest and Bastille Days. At the forefront of the Americana resurgence in the north country, Pietrini quickly distinguished himself with his fearless vulnerability, prolific writing, and dynamic live show. “Pietrini’s skill is crafting the kind of Americana that gets right into you with a beguiling friendliness” (88Nine Radio Milwaukee).

Pietrini’s 5th release, Holding Onto Ghosts, has continued to solidify his reputation as an Americana force. Picked for Best Album So Far 2017 by both UTR Media and Milwaukee Record, the new album offers a loud yet vulnerable look into what haunts Pietrini. Lyrically, the focus is on lost love, desperate hopes, and the tension of caring for a family while trying to ‘make it’ as an artist. Musically, “Pietrini’s smooth and delicate voice [affixes] to infectious hooks and a touch of classic country” (Milwaukee Record).

Pietrini says about the new record: “I wanted to offer an honest snapshot into my life, and invite people into a safe place to look at theirs”.

Zach and the Band push onwards. Voted Best Band in Milwaukee 2017 by Milwaukee Magazine, and serving as direct support for Huey Lewis and the News, Ray Wylie Hubbard, The Shook Twins and Miles Nielson & the Rusted Hearts, the band has proven it is here to stay. They will be hitting the road this January, and are excited to share their stories, sounds, and music.

THE COW PONIES

The Cow Ponies is a Milwaukee-based band founded by music veteran John Graham in 2015. Our set list includes both original music and old country, alternative country, and cow punk copies.