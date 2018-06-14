Zed Kenzo w/Marcus Doucette

The Fanzone’s kicking off the World Cup with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia @ 10AM! We’re welcoming Alderman José Pérez, Milwaukee's 12th District to help get the festivities underway, and opening our Vendor Village (vendor list below), featuring awesome Milwaukee makers, movers & shakers. Snag food from Nomad Nacional or Red Light Ramen by Ardent!

Join us for a Welcome to Russia Happy hour from 12-5pm! Stoli will supply an ice sculpture featuring $1 shots, $3 Stoli Red Bull Bombs and 1/2 off drafts!

Live music starts at 5PM with 88Nine RadioMilwaukee's DJ Marcus Doucette - 88Nine. Marcus is a huge supporter of playing local music on the airwaves, while also taking listeners around the world with loads of global sounds. More about Marcus Doucette >> http://radiomilwaukee.org/about-us/station-staff/marcus-doucette/

Then from 8–9PM, it’s Zed Kenzo! Zechariah Ruffin AKA ZED KENZO is new to the Milwaukee hip-hop scene. The Journal Sentinel said “she’s one of the most magnetic live performers in the local music scene,” and featured Kenzo on its list of “Six Milwaukee bands to see live this summer.” More about Zed Kenzo >> https://soundcloud.com/zedkenzo

Vendor Village >>

Too Much Rock for One Hand

Africa Alive

The Bezert

East Side Pilates

Joaquin Rojas

Stefans Soccer

Foamation, Inc. Cheesehead Factory