Zie Magic Flute

Event time: 7:30pm Mon, Wed, Fri; 1:00pm Sat, Sun

An English adaptation of Mozart's The Magic Flute! Music, movement, and a giant snake collide in this collaboration between three of Milwaukee's most inventive performing arts groups! Featuring performers from Quasimondo Physical Theatre, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, and Cadance Collective.

Performance Dates & Times:

Friday, January 20 - 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 21 - 1:00 PM

Monday, January 23 - 7:30 PM

Wednesday, January 25 - 7:30 PM

Friday, January 27 - 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 28 - 1:00 PM

Sunday, January 29 - 1:00 PM

Location: Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208

For more information, visit www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org.

Price: Tickets: $28 General / $18 Student and Artist To order tickets, visit ziemagicflute.bpt.me or call 1-800-838-3006