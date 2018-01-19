Zion Dubwise w/Mt. Zion Roots & DJ Marcus Garvey
Company Brewing 735 E. Center St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Live Dub Music with all-star lineup Mt. Zion Roots for your listening pleasure with DJ Marcus Garvey on deck for an amazing night of uplifting conscious reggae music. Zion Dubwise with special guests, hot new merchandise, nuff dancing VIBEZ Up!! Be there and bring your friends for an unforgettably fun night! #JahWorks #Syncronicity #DUB
