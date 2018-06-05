Gravity Marketing and Zoho Corporation has put together a Zoho User Group session in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This informational session will provide tips to help business professionals with managing a CRM database.

The group will share real cases, provide tips for interacting with customers, and new releases. Attendees will have the opportunity to implement strategies into their own CRM throughout the session (bring your laptop!).

What are the benefits of using CRM for your business? CRMs help manage relationships with prospects and customers and streamline the sales process with real-time information on how your sales team communicate with a contact.

The sessions are in person and free. We will provide coffee, beer, wine and snacks for attendees.

We look forward to seeing you!