Zoho User Group | Milwaukee

Gravity Marketing & ZOHO have put together a ZOHO CRM User Group in Wisconsin to share Best Practices with those who use ZOHO CRM and wish to make the most out of it!

The group meets to share Tips & Tricks, Real Cases applications and new features of ZOHO CRM.

Attendees have the opportunity to ask questions and use their CRM throughout the session (bring your laptop!).

These sessions are in person, free to join and attend!

Our February 12th session will cover Zoho CRM.

Agenda

4:00-4:30 Registration and Networking

Zoho CRM Tips & Tricks

4:30-5:30 Cool features for Sales teams

Q&A & practice

5:30-6:00 Individual questions & networking

We will have coffee, beer, wine, and snacks.

Come and be part of this offline ZOHO CRM community. Everyone is welcome, so bring a friend or colleague who is using ZOHO or is curious about what it can do for your Sales.