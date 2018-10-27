Zombie Crawl 2018

Head north zombies! Land O' Lakes Arts is hosting the 3rd annual Zombie Crawl! Stay at the historic (and haunted) Gateway Lodge, see the Fox Valley Ghost Hunters presentation, do the Pub Crawl. Get made-up by professional artists as a zombie, ghost or ghoul and ride free shuttle buses to 8 bars and restaurants for deals to die for! Get all the "Z-tails" at lolaartswi.com or call 715-547-3950 for a weekend of scary fun!