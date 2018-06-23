Usually, if you come to the Zoo wearing a tuxedo or an evening gown you will be drastically overdressed. But for the Zoological Society’s annual Zoo Ball, it’s a perfect fit. This black-tie event is the Zoological Society of Milwaukee’s largest annual fundraiser, raising nearly $800,000 last year for the Zoological Society and its mission to support the Milwaukee County Zoo. Zoo Ball is presented by BMO Harris Bank along with Zoo Ball chairs, Nate and Mary Cunniff and Chuck and Connie Roedel.

The evening starts off with cocktails and a silent auction featuring hundreds of items. Then, enjoy a gourmet dinner inside the Zoo grounds followed by live music, dancing and a voice auction. The extensive auctions will feature items such as the naming rights to a future zoo-born animal, VIP seating at the top of the Northwestern Mutual building for the July 3 fireworks, jewelry, dining experiences and much more.

What: Zoo Ball – Welcome to the Jungle, presented by BMO Harris Bank

When: June 23, 2018, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Milwaukee County Zoo

Why: Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Zoological Society and its mission to conserve wildlife and endangered species, educate people about the importance of wildlife and the environment, and support the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Details: 6 p.m.: Welcome reception, sponsored by the Brewers Community Foundation.

8:30 p.m.: Dinner, catered by Shully’s Cuisine & Events.

10:30 p.m.: After-dinner drinks, coffee and cigars with dancing and music.

Invitations: For an invitation or details on a corporate table, call Laura Knollenberg at 414-258-2333.

Thanks to these additional Zoo Ball sponsors: Badger Liquor, U.S. Bank, MGIC and Wiplfi CPAs and Consultants.