Zoo Brew Fundraiser

Who knew sampling dozens of beers could help support the Zoological Society? Thursday, Oct. 4, marks the Zoological Society of Milwaukee’s ninth year hosting its annual food- and beer-tasting fundraiser, Zoo Brew. Your Zoo Brew registration includes a souvenir tasting glass, samples of beer from nearly 30 breweries and a variety of food from local vendors. Beer and food stops are outside near the penguins, inside the Peck Welcome Center and inside the big cat building. Entertainment is sponsored by MillerCoors, and includes a popular roving accordion player, who sets the perfect mood for a beer event.

VIP ticket-holders get early admission, meaning an extra hour to experience the event. Funds raised from Zoo Brew will benefit the Zoological Society of Milwaukee and its efforts to conserve, educate and support the Milwaukee County Zoo. Attendees must be at least 21 years of age, and designated driver tickets are available at a reduced rate. Zoo Pass holders get a discounted rate.

What: Zoo Brew, a Zoological Society of Milwaukee beer-tasting fundraiser

When: Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, 7-10 p.m. (VIP admission at 6 p.m.)

Where: Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W. Bluemound Rd., Milwaukee, Wis.

Why: To sample brews, try new foods and support the Milwaukee County Zoo

Who: Nearly 30 breweries and about 15 Milwaukee-area food vendors

Cost & registration:

Zoo Pass members & guests, $50; without a Zoo Pass, $60; designated drivers, $20.

VIP Tickets: Zoo Pass members & guests, $60; without a Zoo Pass, $70; designated drivers, $30.

Online registration will be accepted through Oct. 3, and walk-ins will be accepted unless the event fills prior to that date.