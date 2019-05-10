Kick off the annual Zoo season with Zootastic – the Zoological Society of Milwaukee’s special after-hours, family-friendly FUNdraising party!

Join us as we stomp into our tenth year of Zootastic and go on an African zoofari, exploring the brand-new home of the elephants plus big cats, rhinos, and giraffes! Meet the zookeepers (and maybe even a furry friend along the way)! Plus, enjoy crafts and activities at each stop!

Registration is limited and fills up fast. Register online or call 414-258-2333 by May 9. Pre-registration is required; fees are not refundable.