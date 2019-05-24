Zosia Holden, JT and the Congregants and Lotus Fankh @Landmark

JT and the Congregants will be opening the night with some rollicking soulful rock 'n roll, followed by Zosia Holden with her dark piano Americana, and closing out the night is Lotus Fankh with her sweet r&b-funk fusion. It'll be a night you don't want to miss!

9pm: JT and the Congregants

10pm: Zosia Holden

11pm: Lotus Fankh

21+

No Cover, but there is a $5 suggested donation. Not required, but always appreciated.