Zosia Holden, JT and the Congregants and Lotus Fankh @Landmark
Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
JT and the Congregants will be opening the night with some rollicking soulful rock 'n roll, followed by Zosia Holden with her dark piano Americana, and closing out the night is Lotus Fankh with her sweet r&b-funk fusion. It'll be a night you don't want to miss!
9pm: JT and the Congregants
10pm: Zosia Holden
11pm: Lotus Fankh
21+
No Cover, but there is a $5 suggested donation. Not required, but always appreciated.
Concerts, Live Music/Performance