Zumbathon - Beating Cancer is in our Blood

Join instructors Kelly Bullard Zes, Luis Diaz, Rocio Galang and Susie Cuellar for 1.5 hours of energy filled Zumba!

Check starts at 5:15 pm, Zumba starts at 6:00 pm. Snacks will be provided. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Buy tickets at https://pages.mwoy.org/wi/wi19/DWEvents2019

This is a charity Zumbathon to support the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a 501(c)(3) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services.