Holiday Movie Preview 2020

After an election season like no other in a year like no other, get ready for the most unusual awards season on record. As the movie exhibition industry continues to feel the crunch of coronavirus-related regulations, most tentpole releases have already moved to 2021. However, there remains a smattering of awards season hopefuls angling for Oscar gold. The Academy Awards telecast is currently scheduled for April 25, with streaming-only releases eligible for the first time.

Ammonite (Nov. 13 in theaters)

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan headline this romantic costume drama from British director Francis Lee (God’s Own Country). Winslet plays real-life paleontologist Mary Anning, who falls for a grieving woman (Ronan) left in her care.

Come Away (Nov. 13 in theaters)

Best known for the animated films The Prince of Egypt and Brave, director Brenda Chapman makes her live-action debut with Come Away. This mashup of Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan stars Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo.

Wolfwalkers (Nov. 13 in theaters; Apple TV+ premiere on Dec. 11)

Irish animator Tomm Moore (The Secret of Kells) returns with this fantasy adventure about enchanted werewolves. Consider Wolfwalkers to be a dark horse candidate for the Best Animated Feature Oscar.

Mank (Nov. 13 in theaters; Netflix premiere on Dec. 4)

Gary Oldman plays screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz in this story about the making of Citizen Kane. Mank is director David Fincher’s first film since Gone Girl in 2014, although the rumor that it parrots Pauline Kael’s shameful Raising Kane is troubling.

Sound of Metal (Nov. 20 in theaters; Amazon Prime premiere on Dec. 4)

Best Actor buzz is already building for Riz Ahmed for his turn as a heavy metal drummer struggling to deal with his hearing loss and imminent deafness.

The Croods: A New Age (Nov. 25 in theaters)

Voice talent Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage and Ryan Reynolds return in this sequel to the 2013 animated comedy about a family of Neanderthals. In the sequel, the Croods clash with a more evolved family.

Hillbilly Elegy (Nov. 24 in theaters and on Netflix)

Director Ron Howard continues his genre-hopping ways with this gritty drama centered on a troubled family in southern Ohio. The cast includes Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Freida Pinto.

Nomadland (Dec. 4)

Already tapped to helm the upcoming MCU release Eternals, Chinese director Chloé Zhao also looks like a lock to pick up an Oscar nomination for Nomadland. Pencil in star Frances McDormand for another nomination as well.

The Prom (Dec. 11 in theaters and on Netflix)

Ryan Murphy brings this adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical to the screen. The cast includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key.

Coming 2 America (Dec. 18 on Amazon Prime)

This sequel to the 1988 comedy classic reunites stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as Prince Akeem and Semmi. The film follows the pair as they return to America to groom the son that Akeem never knew he had.

The Father (Dec. 18)

French playwright Florian Zeller directs Oscar winners Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the movie version of his own 2012 play about an older man dealing with dementia.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Dec. 18 on Netflix)

The long-awaited adaptation of August Wilson’s 1982 play and the last film role for Chadwick Boseman, who died in August. Viola Davis stars as Ma Rainey, the real-life “Mother of the Blues.”

News of the World (Dec. 25)

Tom Hanks headlines this dark western from director Paul Greengrass (the Bourne films). Hanks plays a Civil War veteran tasked with shepherding a kidnapped young girl through dangerous territory.

Wonder Woman 1984 (Dec. 25)

Originally set for a late March release, Wonder Woman 1984 was first rescheduled to August, then October, and finally to Christmas Day. But with most other December tentpoles already pushed to 2021, WW84 could be on the move again.

One Night in Miami (Dec. 25 in theaters; Amazon Prime premiere on Jan. 15, 2021)

Another stage-to-screen awards hopeful, this time the fictionalized story of Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke meeting in a hotel room after Ali beat Sonny Liston in 1964. Oscar-winning actress Regina King makes her feature directorial debut.

Soul (Dec. 25 on Disney+)

Director Pete Docter's film about a jazz musician navigating the afterlife will be the first Pixar movie to get a direct-to-streaming release. The estimable voice talent includes Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey and Questlove.

The Midnight Sky (Dec. 23 on Netflix)

George Clooney directs and stars in this sci-fi story about a post-apocalyptic scientist trying to prevent a team of astronauts from returning home. The supporting cast features Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler.

