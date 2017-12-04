Wisconsin Expat John Ruby Produces (and Stars in) New Film

What started as a pact between friends is now a film by native Wisconsinite John Ruby and his writing partner Jack Kelley. In Solver, Ruby plays the lead role, a character that discovers a puzzle in his grandfather’s cabin leading him to a dangerous secret. It’s a mystery adventure film the whole family can enjoy.

Ruby says he and Kelley came up with the concept during a brainstorming session over coffee. “We decided if we’re going to do this, we’ve got to commit to it,” he explains. The pair wanted to make a movie they could enjoy with their families. After four years of development, Solver is now in post-production and will be released on iTunes and Amazon this winter.

Ruby grew up in Pewaukee and still returns to the Milwaukee area to visit his family. He credits his upbringing for his personal balance. “The great thing about being from the Midwest is it definitely keeps you very grounded,” he says. When asked if anyone in California connects their dairy industry to his home state, oddly enough, Ruby says, “My mom is always defending Wisconsin dairy and cheese. She’s mentioned it the most out of everybody.” He shares his mother’s deeply rooted hometown pride, and fondly notes, “One of the nice things about Wisconsin that I loved is that my parents still live in the same house that I grew up in… that kind of consistency warms my heart.”

Ruby now lives in Los Angeles, California with his wife and two-year-old son. He graduated with a degree in business and German from Northwestern University, but after a brief career in business and then education, Ruby was ready for a change of scenery. He packed up his car and moved to LA in 2002, unsure of exactly what he wanted to pursue. Reflecting on what encouraged him to take a chance on the unknown, Ruby says, “The big thing for me was that my parents were super, super supportive.” He became involved in acting and improvisational performance shortly after moving to California. Ruby connects his early performance influences to Milwaukee: “when I was younger, I used to love to go see ComedySportz at Summerfest. That was one of my favorite things to do.”

Ruby has acted onstage, in movies and in TV shows such as “Cougar Town,” “Happy Endings,” “The Event” and “Perfect Couples.” He wrote, directed and produced "Endgame," his first short film, which screened at the Beloit International Film Festival. Solver is Ruby’s first full-length feature.

Follow Solver on Instagram and Facebook to join an online puzzle hunt and to receive updates on the film’s release.