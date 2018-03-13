MOXIE's Classic but Modern Italian American Dining

If you were to tune Pandora radio to a Dean Martin-inspired station, you would get a sense of the mellow vibes and Italian American fare offered at MOXIE Food + Drink. The restaurant feels familiar and cozy as soon as you walk in, even if it’s your first visit. The quaint space has a romantic atmosphere filled by a deep, rich color palette, wood furnishings and out-of-the-ordinary, yet complementary, art pieces. Classic yet modern in design, MOXIE transports you out of Whitefish Bay into a place seemingly suited for a Lower East Side location.

MOXIE Food + Drink 501 E. Silver Spring Drive 414-204-8980 $$-$$$$ eatatmoxie.com Handicapped access: Yes CC, FB, GF, RS, SB Hours: Su 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tu-Th 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fr-Sa 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

If you find yourself waiting for the rest of your group to arrive, a stop at the bar is the preferred option to pass the time. One of the owners may even greet you as you take a seat. Whether your preference calls for something fruity, strong or non-alcoholic, MOXIE’s experienced bartenders can whip up cocktails both on and off the menu to your taste. I requested a non-alcoholic drink—a mocktail closely related to a cosmopolitan; it had a tart and refreshing flavor without the aid of spirits.

To start the meal, we ordered stuffed mushrooms ($12) that could be made for both omnivores and vegetarians alike, and a boldly flavored tomato caprese ($12). The appetizers were easily shared four ways; each dish had robust flavor from the various Italian herb marinades and blends. The appetizers foreshadowed what was to come in the main course. Ranging from the creamy and well flavor-melded shrimp basil-pesto rigatoni ($18) and the hearty butternut ravioli ($16) to the tender and well-seared New York strip ($36), the visually enticing entrées prepared by chef Tony Evans had us passing around plates family style so we didn’t miss out on anything on the table. The finale to our foodie experience, the chocolate-rich cake and berry dessert course, also prepared by Chef Evans, was almost too rich to finish, even between four people.

The accommodating staff brought the experience full circle by playing photographer to help memorialize the experience. MOXIE is a great spot whether you are looking for a family friendly lunch, dinner for two or a long-awaited group outing among friends.